Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE) Plans Dividend of $0.10

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, October 22nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0954 per share by the closed-end fund on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 7.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 22nd.

Special Opportunities Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 16.5% annually over the last three years.

Get Special Opportunities Fund alerts:

Special Opportunities Fund Price Performance

SPE traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.47. 51,206 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,381. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.29. Special Opportunities Fund has a 1 year low of $10.26 and a 1 year high of $14.83.

Special Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund of funds launched and managed by Bulldog Investors, LLC. It invests in close-ended funds investing in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund employs a combination of value, opportunistic and special situations strategies to make its investments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Special Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Special Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.