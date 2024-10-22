Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.80 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.37 billion. Starbucks also updated its FY24 guidance to $3.31 EPS.

SBUX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America cut their price target on Starbucks from $118.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, DZ Bank cut Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.40.

Shares of Starbucks stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $96.82. 4,486,223 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,334,562. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. Starbucks has a 52-week low of $71.55 and a 52-week high of $107.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $95.29 and a 200-day moving average of $84.73.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The coffee company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.93. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 49.38% and a net margin of 11.16%. The company had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Starbucks will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jorgen Vig Knudstorp bought 380 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $91.50 per share, for a total transaction of $34,770.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 36,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,316,143. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total value of $305,597.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,057,327.62. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jorgen Vig Knudstorp bought 380 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $91.50 per share, for a total transaction of $34,770.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 36,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,316,143. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

