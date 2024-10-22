Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Down 0.2% After Analyst Downgrade

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) dropped 0.2% during trading on Tuesday after Bank of America lowered their price target on the stock from $118.00 to $117.00. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock. Starbucks traded as low as $95.94 and last traded at $96.28. Approximately 674,869 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 11,315,588 shares. The stock had previously closed at $96.45.
Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SBUX. Piper Sandler raised shares of Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $85.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Starbucks from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Starbucks from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $85.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.40.
View Our Latest Analysis on SBUX
Insider Activity
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Starbucks
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 18.7% in the first quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,116 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares during the period. AMI Asset Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 2.8% during the first quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 365,292 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $33,384,000 after acquiring an additional 10,092 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks during the first quarter worth about $136,000. BNP Paribas purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,332,000. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in Starbucks by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 17,123 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 5,377 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.
Starbucks Trading Up 0.5 %
The firm has a market capitalization of $109.80 billion, a PE ratio of 26.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $95.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.73.
Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The coffee company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.93. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.16% and a negative return on equity of 49.38%. The company had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.
About Starbucks
Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Starbucks
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- How Verizon Could Offer Stress-Free Double-Digit Returns in 2025
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- Can Roche Challenge Lilly and Novo in the Weight Loss Market?
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- Roblox Stock: Key Metrics Surge, Is This the Perfect Entry?
Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.