Steem Price Down 3.3% Over Last 7 Days (STEEM)

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 22nd. One Steem coin can currently be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000268 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Steem has a market capitalization of $85.82 million and approximately $17.33 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Steem has traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Steem alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67,446.91 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $357.88 or 0.00530605 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00008874 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.94 or 0.00103699 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $157.36 or 0.00233317 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.05 or 0.00028250 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.50 or 0.00027424 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48.39 or 0.00071752 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Steem

Steem (CRYPTO:STEEM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 474,439,919 coins. Steem’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog. The official website for Steem is steem.com. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Steem

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem (STEEM) is a blockchain-based social media platform that rewards content creators with STEEM tokens. Created by Ned Scott and Dan Larimer, it promotes decentralized content creation and curation, providing an alternative to traditional social media.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Steem using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Steem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Steem and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.