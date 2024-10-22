Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB)

Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders bought 10,837 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 235% compared to the typical volume of 3,234 call options.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Grab in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Grab from $5.00 to $4.70 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Grab in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.71.

Shares of NASDAQ GRAB traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $4.20. The stock had a trading volume of 9,951,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,158,506. The firm has a market cap of $16.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.00 and a beta of 0.83. Grab has a fifty-two week low of $2.90 and a fifty-two week high of $4.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.48 and a 200-day moving average of $3.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). The business had revenue of $664.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.17 million. Grab had a negative net margin of 8.24% and a negative return on equity of 3.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Grab will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in Grab during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $166,587,000. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. grew its position in Grab by 116.3% in the 1st quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 35,042,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,032,000 after buying an additional 18,839,407 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Grab in the 1st quarter valued at $52,920,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Grab in the 2nd quarter worth $57,696,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Grab by 39.7% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 30,405,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,941,000 after acquiring an additional 8,635,310 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

Grab Holdings Limited engages in the provision of superapps in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company offers its Grab ecosystem, a single platform with superapps for driver- and merchant-partners and consumers, that allows access to mobility, delivery, digital financial services, and enterprise sector offerings.

