StockNews.com Upgrades Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) to “Buy”

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday.
Investar Stock Up 1.4 %
NASDAQ ISTR traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.17. The stock had a trading volume of 15,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,321. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Investar has a 1 year low of $9.07 and a 1 year high of $21.03. The stock has a market cap of $198.25 million, a PE ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 0.78.
Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.12. Investar had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 10.04%. The firm had revenue of $40.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.07 million. On average, research analysts expect that Investar will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Investar
Investar Company Profile
Investar Holding Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Investar Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in south Louisiana, southeast Texas, and Alabama in the United States. The company offers various deposit products and services, such as savings, checking, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit; debit and credit cards; internet, mobile, and video banking services; and reciprocal deposit products.
