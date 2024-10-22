Suncor Energy Inc. (TSE:SU) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) have received an average recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the firm. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$60.46.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SU shares. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$61.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Friday, July 12th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$77.00 to C$73.00 in a research report on Friday, September 27th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Raymond James set a C$52.00 target price on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Suncor Energy from C$67.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Senior Officer Jacqueline Sue Moore sold 37,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$56.54, for a total transaction of C$2,131,558.00. Corporate insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Suncor Energy Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of SU stock opened at C$53.92 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.98. Suncor Energy has a 12 month low of C$40.07 and a 12 month high of C$57.32. The stock has a market cap of C$68.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$53.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$52.90.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SUGet Free Report) (NYSE:SU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported C$1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.06 by C$0.21. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 14.87%. The firm had revenue of C$13.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$11.59 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Suncor Energy will post 4.4208333 earnings per share for the current year.

Suncor Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a $0.545 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.46%.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.

