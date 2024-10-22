Sweeney & Michel LLC Raises Stock Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Sweeney & Michel LLC grew its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Sweeney & Michel LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. &PARTNERS bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the first quarter worth $281,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the first quarter valued at about $1,060,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 20.5% in the first quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 5.2% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 17,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,290,000 after buying an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DLK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. DLK Investment Management LLC now owns 58,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,223,000 after buying an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $77.00 to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.59.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Charles Schwab news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 29,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.16, for a total value of $2,150,368.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 551,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,783,900.64. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Charles Schwab news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 29,800 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.16, for a total value of $2,150,368.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 551,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,783,900.64. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 67,386 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.11, for a total transaction of $4,387,502.46. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 60,619,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,946,927,245.81. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 182,001 shares of company stock valued at $12,512,592 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SCHW traded down $0.83 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $70.04. The stock had a trading volume of 269,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,066,296. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $48.66 and a 12-month high of $79.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.97.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 27.47% and a return on equity of 17.52%. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 39.06%.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report).

