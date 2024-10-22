Sweeney & Michel LLC Takes $259,000 Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Sweeney & Michel LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 11.5% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 84,438,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,083,769,000 after purchasing an additional 8,691,058 shares during the last quarter. Arizona PSPRS Trust purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $472,909,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,326,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,711,029,000 after purchasing an additional 6,253,040 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 20.7% during the third quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 27,905,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,065,731,000 after acquiring an additional 4,794,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 123.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,807,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660,678 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $73.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 362,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,562,349. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $67.99 and a twelve month high of $75.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $74.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.97.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2255 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

