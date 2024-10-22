Swiss Life (OTCMKTS:SWSDF) Stock Price Up 0% – Should You Buy?

Swiss Life Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SWSDF – Get Free Report) rose 0% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $836.99 and last traded at $836.99. Approximately 1 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 149 shares. The stock had previously closed at $836.82.

Swiss Life Stock Up 0.0 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $808.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $738.52.

Swiss Life Company Profile

Swiss Life Holding AG provides life, pensions, and financial solutions for private and corporate clients. It operates through Switzerland, France, Germany, International, Asset Managers, and Other segments. The company offers a range of life, pension, health, annuity, and investment-type policies to groups and individuals, as well as disability coverage.

