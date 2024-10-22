Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Has $7.28 Million Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,845 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares makes up about 1.2% of Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $7,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GLD. Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Leo Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Leo Wealth LLC now owns 8,405 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,043,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. WT Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 125.9% in the 3rd quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 3,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $830,000 after buying an additional 1,840 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the third quarter valued at $806,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 9.6% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 13,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,387,000 after buying an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

Shares of GLD traded up $2.71 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $253.93. The stock had a trading volume of 5,270,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,985,613. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $238.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $225.40. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $179.11 and a one year high of $253.93.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Further Reading

