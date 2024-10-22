Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Purchases 11,247 Shares of Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE)

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. boosted its position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 172,922 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,247 shares during the quarter. Avantis International Equity ETF makes up about 1.9% of Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. owned about 0.25% of Avantis International Equity ETF worth $11,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First National Bank Sioux Falls raised its holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 184,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,512,000 after buying an additional 18,631 shares during the last quarter. WMS Partners LLC raised its holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 1,728,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,180,000 after buying an additional 59,930 shares during the last quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Avantis International Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,009,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 6,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 21,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter.

Avantis International Equity ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA AVDE traded down $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $64.94. The company had a trading volume of 233,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,220. Avantis International Equity ETF has a one year low of $52.86 and a one year high of $67.83. The company has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $65.51 and its 200-day moving average is $64.11.

About Avantis International Equity ETF

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

