Telos Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Telos Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,211 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares during the quarter. NXP Semiconductors makes up approximately 1.3% of Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $12,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NXPI. Wedmont Private Capital bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the 1st quarter worth about $210,000. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.6% during the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,987 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 8.7% during the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 985 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 14.6% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 6,230 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,544,000 after buying an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 7.1% during the first quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 43,687 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $10,824,000 after buying an additional 2,890 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 3,500 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.35, for a total transaction of $813,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,033,002.15. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other NXP Semiconductors news, insider Julie Southern purchased 146 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $257.54 per share, with a total value of $37,600.84. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 11,297 shares in the company, valued at $2,909,429.38. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 3,500 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.35, for a total value of $813,225.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,033,002.15. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance

Shares of NXPI stock opened at $230.15 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $239.36 and a 200 day moving average of $252.94. NXP Semiconductors has a 1 year low of $167.21 and a 1 year high of $296.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.49.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The semiconductor provider reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.38. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 35.65% and a net margin of 21.21%. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 11.97 earnings per share for the current year.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th were issued a $1.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NXPI shares. UBS Group upgraded NXP Semiconductors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $275.00 to $285.00 in a report on Monday, October 7th. Truist Financial cut their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $291.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $150.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $330.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $288.90.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

