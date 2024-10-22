Telos Capital Management Inc. Has $19.48 Million Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Telos Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 112,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,250 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble makes up about 2.0% of Telos Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $19,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth $28,000. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 64.7% in the first quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays downgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $163.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, September 30th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $187.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.00.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

PG opened at $169.56 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $171.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.33. The company has a market cap of $400.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.71, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $142.50 and a 1-year high of $177.94.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $21.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.99 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.71% and a return on equity of 33.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be issued a $1.0065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 18th. This represents a $4.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.69%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 8,842 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total transaction of $1,458,045.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,902,451.30. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 8,842 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total transaction of $1,458,045.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,902,451.30. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 3,373 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $573,410.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 21,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,657,210. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 383,194 shares of company stock worth $65,140,718 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, SK-II, and Native brands.

Further Reading

