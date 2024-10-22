Telos Capital Management Inc. Trims Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Telos Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,077 shares of the company’s stock after selling 384 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IWS. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $1,731,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $332,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $65,000. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 60,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,564,000 after buying an additional 1,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lpwm LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Lpwm LLC now owns 196,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,007,000 after buying an additional 4,013 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWS stock opened at $132.88 on Tuesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $97.40 and a 52-week high of $134.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.91 billion, a PE ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.83.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

