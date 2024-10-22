Tezos (XTZ) Market Capitalization Reaches $687.49 Million

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 22nd. During the last seven days, Tezos has traded 2.5% lower against the dollar. Tezos has a total market capitalization of $687.49 million and approximately $19.44 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tezos coin can now be purchased for about $0.68 or 0.00001016 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000557 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000566 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000547 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000337 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Tezos uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 1,028,711,958 coins and its circulating supply is 1,008,188,456 coins. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Tezos’ official message board is forum.tezosagora.org. Tezos’ official website is www.tezos.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is an open-source platform for assets and applications that can evolve and upgrade itself without having to split the network. It uses a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism and allows for formal verification to increase security. Users can participate in the consensus process by “baking”, or they can delegate their rights to other users. Arthur Breitman and Kathleen Breitman are the two main creators of Tezos, and a group of developers and researchers have joined them to create the platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tezos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tezos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

