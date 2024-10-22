TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.19 EPS

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.19), Zacks reports. TFI International had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 20.48%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.57 earnings per share.

TFI International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TFII traded down $1.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $133.70. 112,432 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 260,369. TFI International has a 1-year low of $104.91 and a 1-year high of $162.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.06, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $142.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.12.

TFI International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on TFII shares. Bank of America raised their target price on TFI International from $148.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. CIBC lowered their price target on TFI International from $179.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on TFI International from $184.00 to $181.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Cormark upgraded TFI International from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut TFI International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.88.

TFI International Company Profile

TFI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items in North America.

