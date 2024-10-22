Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC Sells 452 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 452 shares during the quarter. Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the second quarter worth about $27,000. ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 65.0% in the 1st quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

Shares of KO traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $69.32. The stock had a trading volume of 3,626,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,113,007. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $70.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.87. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $54.04 and a fifty-two week high of $73.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $298.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.73, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.92% and a return on equity of 43.62%. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cfra restated a “hold” rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coca-Cola

In other news, EVP Nancy Quan sold 18,482 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.95, for a total transaction of $1,274,333.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 223,330 shares in the company, valued at $15,398,603.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Coca-Cola news, EVP Lisa Chang sold 58,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.51, for a total transaction of $3,981,938.22. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,074,330.17. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nancy Quan sold 18,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.95, for a total value of $1,274,333.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 223,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,398,603.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 356,792 shares of company stock valued at $24,728,364. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Stories

