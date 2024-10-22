TrueFi (TRU) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $100.88 Million

TrueFi (TRU) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 22nd. TrueFi has a total market cap of $100.88 million and approximately $4.63 million worth of TrueFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TrueFi token can now be purchased for $0.0805 or 0.00000120 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, TrueFi has traded 1.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TrueFi Profile

TrueFi’s total supply is 1,275,623,829 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,253,201,066 tokens. The official website for TrueFi is truefi.io. TrueFi’s official Twitter account is @truefidao. The official message board for TrueFi is blog.trusttoken.com/?gi=f67592a66079. The Reddit community for TrueFi is https://reddit.com/r/trusttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

TrueFi Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFi (TRU) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. TrueFi has a current supply of 1,275,623,829.1551602 with 1,253,201,065.6552753 in circulation. The last known price of TrueFi is 0.08408863 USD and is down -3.77 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 131 active market(s) with $6,069,264.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://truefi.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrueFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

