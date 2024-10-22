U S Global Investors Inc. Boosts Position in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

U S Global Investors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,500 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. U S Global Investors Inc.’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $2,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 24.1% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 5,306,106 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $316,700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031,142 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 62.3% in the first quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 2,620,345 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $156,304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006,001 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 27.9% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,007,554 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $239,051,000 after buying an additional 874,920 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 10.8% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 6,891,385 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $411,106,000 after acquiring an additional 672,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Progeny 3 Inc. acquired a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines during the second quarter worth about $18,151,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Up 1.0 %

Agnico Eagle Mines stock traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $87.51. The company had a trading volume of 330,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,649,083. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $80.82 and its 200-day moving average is $72.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.10. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a fifty-two week low of $44.37 and a fifty-two week high of $88.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Free Report ) (TSE:AEM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The mining company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 7.16% and a net margin of 8.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on AEM. UBS Group began coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. TD Securities increased their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Scotiabank increased their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $81.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $81.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.78.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

(Free Report)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

See Also

