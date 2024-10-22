U S Global Investors Inc. Buys 632,353 Shares of Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP)

U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its stake in Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Free Report) by 71.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,512,548 shares of the travel company’s stock after purchasing an additional 632,353 shares during the period. Tripadvisor makes up approximately 2.1% of U S Global Investors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. U S Global Investors Inc. owned about 1.09% of Tripadvisor worth $21,917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Tripadvisor during the 1st quarter valued at $131,887,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tripadvisor during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,731,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 1,150.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,684,505 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $30,001,000 after buying an additional 1,549,761 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Tripadvisor by 53.0% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,375,868 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $41,364,000 after purchasing an additional 822,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Tripadvisor by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,876,614 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $277,233,000 after purchasing an additional 791,940 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Tripadvisor alerts:

Tripadvisor Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TRIP traded down $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.16. The stock had a trading volume of 29,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,321,632. Tripadvisor, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.93 and a 12-month high of $28.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.39.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Tripadvisor ( NASDAQ:TRIP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The travel company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $497.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $504.76 million. Tripadvisor had a net margin of 1.32% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tripadvisor, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TRIP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Tripadvisor in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Tripadvisor from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Tripadvisor from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. B. Riley downgraded Tripadvisor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Tripadvisor from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on TRIP

Tripadvisor Company Profile

(Free Report)

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company, primarily engages in the provision of travel guidance products and services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brand Tripadvisor, Viator, and TheFork. The Brand Tripadvisor segment offers travel guidance platforms for travelers to discover, generate, and share authentic user-generated content in the form of ratings and reviews for destinations, points-of-interest, experiences, accommodations, restaurants, and cruises.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tripadvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tripadvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.