U S Global Investors Inc. Buys Shares of 33,500 Viking Holdings Ltd (NYSE:VIK)

U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new stake in Viking Holdings Ltd (NYSE:VIK – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 33,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,169,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Viking in the second quarter valued at $2,063,879,000. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Viking during the second quarter valued at about $145,989,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of Viking during the second quarter valued at about $73,247,000. Forest Avenue Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Viking during the second quarter valued at about $58,008,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Viking by 282.1% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,315,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,896,000 after purchasing an additional 971,152 shares in the last quarter.

Viking Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of VIK traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $38.41. 56,475 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,859,893. Viking Holdings Ltd has a 1-year low of $25.71 and a 1-year high of $39.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.99.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Viking ( NYSE:VIK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Analysts anticipate that Viking Holdings Ltd will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

VIK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Viking in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Viking from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Viking from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Viking from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Viking from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.17.

About Viking

Viking Holdings Ltd engages in the passenger shipping and other forms of passenger transport in North America, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through River and Ocean segments. The company also operates as a tour entrepreneur for passengers and related activities in tourism. As of December 31, 2023, it operated a fleet of 92 ships, including 81 river vessels comprising 58 Longships, 10 smaller classes based on the Longship design, 11 other river vessels, and 1 river vessel charter and the Viking Mississippi; 9 ocean ships; and 2 expedition ships.

