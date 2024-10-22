U S Global Investors Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP)

U S Global Investors Inc. decreased its holdings in Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP – Free Report) by 45.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,000 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc.’s holdings in Kimbell Royalty Partners were worth $483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 189.5% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,373,991 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $19,882,000 after buying an additional 899,322 shares during the period. Carson Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 48,850 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $758,000 after acquiring an additional 3,059 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its position in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 286,128 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,441,000 after acquiring an additional 41,134 shares during the period. Energy Income Partners LLC grew its stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 170,098 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,640,000 after purchasing an additional 41,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 1.2% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 59,742 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimbell Royalty Partners alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

KRP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 30th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kimbell Royalty Partners news, insider Blayne Rhynsburger sold 5,000 shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total transaction of $78,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $788,076.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE KRP traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.10. 27,040 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 362,997. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 5.68 and a quick ratio of 5.68. Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP has a twelve month low of $14.26 and a twelve month high of $17.11. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 26.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.20.

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $76.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.19 million. Kimbell Royalty Partners had a return on equity of 5.03% and a net margin of 10.74%. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. Research analysts predict that Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 280.00%.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Profile

(Free Report)

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kimbell Royalty Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimbell Royalty Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.