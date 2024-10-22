U S Global Investors Inc. Has $277,000 Stock Position in International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW)

U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its position in shares of International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW – Free Report) by 138.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,373 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,115 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc.’s holdings in International Seaways were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in International Seaways by 57.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 403,848 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,367,000 after acquiring an additional 147,740 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in International Seaways by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,700,058 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $168,279,000 after acquiring an additional 119,000 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in International Seaways in the first quarter worth about $203,000. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Seaways in the first quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, DMC Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Seaways in the first quarter worth about $224,000. 67.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

International Seaways Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:INSW traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 569,539. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.73 and a 200-day moving average of $55.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.63 and a beta of -0.08. The company has a quick ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. International Seaways, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.08 and a 12-month high of $65.94.

International Seaways Cuts Dividend

International Seaways ( NYSE:INSW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The transportation company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.13). International Seaways had a return on equity of 26.55% and a net margin of 50.70%. The business had revenue of $257.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that International Seaways, Inc. will post 9.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 11th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 11th. International Seaways’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.49%.

Insider Activity at International Seaways

In other International Seaways news, CFO Jeffrey Pribor sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.97, for a total transaction of $55,970.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,174,378.53. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Jeffrey Pribor sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.97, for a total value of $55,970.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,849 shares in the company, valued at $2,174,378.53. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Alexandra Kate Blankenship sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total transaction of $245,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,109 shares in the company, valued at $792,079.53. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $751,840. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

INSW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Fearnley Fonds raised shares of International Seaways to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of International Seaways from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of International Seaways from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of International Seaways in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

International Seaways Profile

(Free Report)

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the international flag trade. It operates in two segments: Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned a fleet of 73 vessels. It serves independent and state-owned oil companies, oil traders, refinery operators, and international government entities.

Featured Stories

