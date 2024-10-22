U S Global Investors Inc. Has $4.81 Million Stock Holdings in Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO)

U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO – Free Report) (TSE:ELD) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 277,019 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,351 shares during the quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. owned 0.14% of Eldorado Gold worth $4,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tobam grew its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tobam now owns 5,036 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold by 232.8% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold by 4.2% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 45,980 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 1,858 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 169,435 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,499,000 after purchasing an additional 2,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd grew its position in shares of Eldorado Gold by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 16,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 3,876 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on EGO shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Eldorado Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Eldorado Gold from $18.00 to $22.50 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.38.

Eldorado Gold Price Performance

Shares of Eldorado Gold stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.75. 92,966 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,499,729. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.17. The company has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.46 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 3.62. Eldorado Gold Co. has a 1-year low of $9.72 and a 1-year high of $19.06.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO – Get Free Report) (TSE:ELD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.07. Eldorado Gold had a return on equity of 5.82% and a net margin of 15.67%. The firm had revenue of $297.14 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Eldorado Gold Co. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Eldorado Gold Company Profile

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemçukuru mines located in Turkey; Lamaque complex located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

