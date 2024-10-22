U S Global Investors Inc. Makes New Investment in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in Baker Hughes by 19.1% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 28,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,000 after buying an additional 4,636 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 13.1% during the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 21,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 2,509 shares during the last quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 8.9% during the first quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC now owns 213,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,144,000 after purchasing an additional 17,350 shares during the last quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 273.3% during the first quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 112,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,752,000 after purchasing an additional 82,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 8.5% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,829 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BKR. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.59.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Baker Hughes news, CEO Lorenzo Simonelli sold 114,286 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $4,000,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 502,053 shares in the company, valued at $17,571,855. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Stock Performance

BKR traded down $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.32. 81,754 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,180,404. The firm has a market cap of $36.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.54 and its 200 day moving average is $34.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Baker Hughes has a one year low of $28.32 and a one year high of $39.05.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $7.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Baker Hughes Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.93%.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

(Free Report)

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.