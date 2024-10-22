U S Global Investors Inc. Raises Holdings in Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT)

U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its position in Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Free Report) by 51.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 741,429 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 253,198 shares during the quarter. Allegiant Travel makes up approximately 3.9% of U S Global Investors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. U S Global Investors Inc. owned about 4.07% of Allegiant Travel worth $40,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ALGT. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in Allegiant Travel during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 275.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,268 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Allegiant Travel by 2,827.9% in the 3rd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,259 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its position in Allegiant Travel by 170.6% during the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 2,522 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Allegiant Travel during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $141,000. 85.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ALGT. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Allegiant Travel from $95.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, July 8th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.13.

Insider Transactions at Allegiant Travel

In other Allegiant Travel news, Director Gary Ellmer sold 1,000 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $45,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,050. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 1,699 shares of company stock worth $77,350 over the last 90 days. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Allegiant Travel Stock Down 0.6 %

ALGT stock traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.97. The company had a trading volume of 13,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,621. Allegiant Travel has a fifty-two week low of $36.08 and a fifty-two week high of $85.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.83.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The transportation company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $666.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.74 million. Allegiant Travel had a positive return on equity of 3.48% and a negative net margin of 0.57%. Allegiant Travel’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.35 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Allegiant Travel will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Allegiant Travel



Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 1, 2024, it operated a fleet of 126 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

