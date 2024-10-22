Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Sold by Waldron Private Wealth LLC

Waldron Private Wealth LLC decreased its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,027 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 879 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $1,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 222.7% in the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 355 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 111.6% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 383 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 563.9% during the 2nd quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 405 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp bought a new position in Uber Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 1,038.5% in the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 444 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UBER has been the topic of several research reports. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Uber Technologies from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Uber Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Uber Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.65.

Uber Technologies Price Performance

UBER traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $80.49. 7,012,846 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,958,082. The company has a market cap of $168.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $74.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.67. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.09 and a 12-month high of $87.00.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.57 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 5.02%. Uber Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Uber Technologies

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $2,880,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 127,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,169,344. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

