UniFirst (UNF) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.05 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

UniFirst Stock Down 1.5 %

UNF opened at $190.57 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $188.37 and its 200-day moving average is $174.74. UniFirst has a 52-week low of $149.58 and a 52-week high of $200.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.82 and a beta of 0.81.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UNF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of UniFirst from $185.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. StockNews.com upgraded UniFirst from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. UBS Group raised their price objective on UniFirst from $186.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on UniFirst from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.00.

Insider Transactions at UniFirst

In related news, Director Michael Iandoli sold 682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.30, for a total value of $132,512.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $921,759.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

UniFirst Company Profile

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

