USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.450-2.450 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 2.500. The company issued revenue guidance of $850.0 million-$850.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $861.9 million.

USANA Health Sciences Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSE USNA traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $34.48. 117,667 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,922. The firm has a market cap of $656.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.67. USANA Health Sciences has a 1-year low of $34.15 and a 1-year high of $56.02.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $212.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.64 million. USANA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 6.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that USANA Health Sciences will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on USNA shares. StockNews.com cut shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on USANA Health Sciences from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th.

Insider Activity at USANA Health Sciences

In other USANA Health Sciences news, insider Paul A. Jones sold 6,266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.38, for a total transaction of $240,489.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Gilbert A. Fuller sold 674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.69, for a total value of $26,751.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Paul A. Jones sold 6,266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.38, for a total transaction of $240,489.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,940 shares of company stock worth $311,670 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

USANA Health Sciences Company Profile

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional, personal care, and skincare products in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers consisting of targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and food that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products.

