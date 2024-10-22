VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) Shares Bought by MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC

MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,305 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 757.1% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. Mirador Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $998,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $325,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 206.9% during the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after buying an additional 2,596 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SMH opened at $252.84 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $241.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $241.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.35. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $136.10 and a fifty-two week high of $283.07.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Profile

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

