Vanguard Canadian Aggregate Bond Index ETF (TSE:VAB) Shares Up 0.2% – What’s Next?

Vanguard Canadian Aggregate Bond Index ETF (TSE:VAB – Get Free Report) rose 0.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$23.06 and last traded at C$23.05. Approximately 64,985 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 86,093 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$23.01.
Vanguard Canadian Aggregate Bond Index ETF Trading Up 0.2 %
The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$23.24 and its 200-day moving average is C$22.78.
