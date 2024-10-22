Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) Shares Sold by Calton & Associates Inc.

Calton & Associates Inc. lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) by 36.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,463 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,971 shares during the period. Vanguard Financials ETF makes up approximately 2.0% of Calton & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Calton & Associates Inc. owned about 0.05% of Vanguard Financials ETF worth $5,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VFH. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $243,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 110.0% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 2,452 shares during the last quarter. Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. raised its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 10.0% in the first quarter. Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. now owns 92,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,433,000 after acquiring an additional 8,386 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 73.8% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 17.5% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 79,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,160,000 after acquiring an additional 11,853 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Financials ETF stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $114.54. The stock had a trading volume of 5,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 367,884. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 12 month low of $75.71 and a 12 month high of $116.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is $109.53 and its 200 day moving average is $103.98. The firm has a market cap of $10.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 0.96.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

