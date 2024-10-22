Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Bought by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 166,961 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,773 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up about 1.2% of Signaturefd LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $64,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $206,000. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.4% in the second quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,973,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $200,000. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 271,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,154,000 after acquiring an additional 3,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compass Ion Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 25.0% during the first quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 6,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

VUG stock traded down $1.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $392.43. The stock had a trading volume of 372,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 992,315. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $260.65 and a 52-week high of $393.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $377.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $364.50. The company has a market cap of $135.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

