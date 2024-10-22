Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Acquired by Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV

Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,888 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 6,841.9% during the second quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,220,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,833,000 after buying an additional 1,203,281 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 10,480.2% in the 1st quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 470,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,428,000 after purchasing an additional 465,847 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 324.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 602,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,601,000 after purchasing an additional 460,617 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,073,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 13,046.3% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 247,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,230,000 after purchasing an additional 245,922 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of VBR opened at $201.90 on Tuesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $148.75 and a twelve month high of $205.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $196.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $189.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.50 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

