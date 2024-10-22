Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Acquired by My Personal CFO LLC

My Personal CFO LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 138.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,464 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,177 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 1.6% of My Personal CFO LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. My Personal CFO LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 95.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,245,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,212,930,000 after purchasing an additional 10,393,926 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 32,889.4% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 7,252,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,627,139,000 after buying an additional 7,230,409 shares during the last quarter. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 557.5% in the first quarter. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,560,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,711,316,000 after purchasing an additional 3,018,626 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,386,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,203,193,000 after buying an additional 2,546,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 352.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,210,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,803,000 after purchasing an additional 942,640 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $536.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,904,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,271,158. The business has a fifty day moving average of $519.00 and a 200 day moving average of $499.34. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $375.95 and a 1-year high of $538.76. The company has a market capitalization of $486.31 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

