Vanquis Banking Group (OTCMKTS:FPLPF) and Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC) Financial Review

Vanquis Banking Group (OTCMKTS:FPLPF) and Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC) are both financial services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Vanquis Banking Group and Atlanticus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vanquis Banking Group N/A N/A N/A Atlanticus 8.42% 25.32% 3.73%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Vanquis Banking Group and Atlanticus”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vanquis Banking Group N/A N/A N/A $1.12 0.61 Atlanticus $262.48 million 2.08 $102.85 million $4.24 8.71

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Atlanticus has higher revenue and earnings than Vanquis Banking Group. Vanquis Banking Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Atlanticus, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

58.3% of Vanquis Banking Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.1% of Atlanticus shares are owned by institutional investors. 51.8% of Atlanticus shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Vanquis Banking Group and Atlanticus, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vanquis Banking Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Atlanticus 0 1 2 0 2.67

Atlanticus has a consensus price target of $41.00, suggesting a potential upside of 11.05%. Given Atlanticus’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Atlanticus is more favorable than Vanquis Banking Group.

Summary

Atlanticus beats Vanquis Banking Group on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vanquis Banking Group

Vanquis Banking Group plc engages in the provision of personal credit products to the non-standard lending market in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company offers credit cards products, and unsecured personal loans products, as well as provides vehicle finance for cars, motorbikes, van, and light commercial vehicles. It also operates Snoop, a fintech app, that uses open banking to help users save money and manage their finances. The company was formerly known as Provident Financial plc and changed its name to Vanquis Banking Group plc in March 2023. Vanquis Banking Group plc was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in Bradford, the United Kingdom.

About Atlanticus

Atlanticus Holdings Corporation, a financial technology company, provides credit and related financial services and products to customers the United States. It operates in two segments, Credit as a Service, and Auto Finance. The Credit as a Service segment originates a range of consumer loan products, such as private label and general purpose credit cards originated by lenders through various channels, including retail and healthcare, direct mail solicitation, digital marketing, and partnerships with third parties; and offers credit to their customers for the purchase of various goods and services, including consumer electronics, furniture, elective medical procedures, healthcare, and home-improvements by partnering with retailers, healthcare providers, and other service providers. This segment also offers loan servicing, such as risk management and customer service outsourcing for third parties; and engages in testing and investment activities in consumer finance technology platforms. The Auto Finance segment purchases and/or services loans secured by automobiles from or for a pre-qualified network of independent automotive dealers and automotive finance companies in the buy-here, pay-here, and used car business. This segment also provides floor plan financing and installment lending products. It also invests in and services portfolios of credit card receivables. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

