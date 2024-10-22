Versarien (LON:VRS) Sets New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

Versarien plc (LON:VRS – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.03 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.04 ($0.00), with a volume of 178115484 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.03 ($0.00).

Versarien Trading Up 2.9 %

The firm has a market cap of £815,500.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 655.61, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Versarien Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Versarien plc provides engineering solutions for various industry sectors in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Technology Business and Mature Business. It offers Nanene, a few-layer graphene; Polygrene, a graphene enhanced polymer; Hexotene, a few-layer hexagonal boron nitride nano-platelet powder; and graphene-based nanomaterials for energy storage devices, as well as a range of electrically conductive graphene inks for various printing processes, substrates, and applications under the Graphinks name.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Versarien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Versarien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.