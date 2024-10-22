Victrex (OTCMKTS:VTXPF) Hits New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

Victrex plc (OTCMKTS:VTXPF – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $13.18 and last traded at $13.18, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.18.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Citigroup raised Victrex to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Victrex
Victrex Price Performance
About Victrex
Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of polymer solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Sustainable Solutions and Medical. It develops PEEK and PAEK based polymer solutions, and semi-finished and finished parts. The company also provides specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers; sells thermoplastic polymers; sustainable solutions for energy and industrial, VAR, automotive, aerospace, and electronics markets; and engages in trading activities.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Victrex
- What is a support level?
- How Verizon Could Offer Stress-Free Double-Digit Returns in 2025
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- Can Roche Challenge Lilly and Novo in the Weight Loss Market?
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- Roblox Stock: Key Metrics Surge, Is This the Perfect Entry?
Receive News & Ratings for Victrex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victrex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.