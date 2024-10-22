Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Winch Advisory Services LLC

Winch Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:VFree Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,764 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 281 shares during the period. Visa makes up about 1.5% of Winch Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Winch Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $5,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the first quarter worth about $332,000. Worth Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Visa by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 2,026 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Planning Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Planning Group LLC now owns 4,826 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. Salvus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,737 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,668 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,815,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

V stock opened at $286.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $277.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $272.97. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $228.03 and a 1-year high of $293.07. The firm has a market cap of $524.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.05, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa (NYSE:VGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.92 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 51.94% and a net margin of 54.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.16 EPS. Research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 9.92 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on V. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $322.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Monness Crespi & Hardt restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Visa from $320.00 to $318.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Visa from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $279.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.19.

In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.37, for a total value of $2,382,309.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,687.06. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

