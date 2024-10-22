Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) Trading Down 1.6% Over Last Week

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 22nd. Vulcan Forged PYR has a market cap of $73.58 million and approximately $4.21 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can currently be purchased for approximately $2.62 or 0.00003902 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded 1.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00007749 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67,097.88 or 0.99996658 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00007943 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.77 or 0.00013069 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000060 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00006452 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.26 or 0.00067447 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000041 BTC.

About Vulcan Forged PYR

Vulcan Forged PYR (CRYPTO:PYR) is a token. Its launch date was April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,100,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official website is vulcanforged.com. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged.

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged (PYR) (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged (PYR) has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 38,983,184.25706092 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged (PYR) is 2.65802332 USD and is down -3.63 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 165 active market(s) with $5,024,149.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vulcan Forged PYR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vulcan Forged PYR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

