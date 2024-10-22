W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) Given New $60.00 Price Target at Evercore ISI

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by research analysts at Evercore ISI from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “in-line” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 1.69% from the stock’s previous close.

WRB has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Barclays started coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of W. R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.69.

Shares of WRB opened at $61.03 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.55. W. R. Berkley has a 12 month low of $41.82 and a 12 month high of $61.96.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The insurance provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 12.05% and a return on equity of 21.34%. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that W. R. Berkley will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. West Paces Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 1,228 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 4,915 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc boosted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 50,637 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,478,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc. boosted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 49.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc. now owns 580 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,436 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines.

