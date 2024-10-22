Waldron Private Wealth LLC Boosts Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 106,856 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,765 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $8,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IEFA. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC now owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 29,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWS Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 33,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,448,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

IEFA stock traded down $0.94 on Tuesday, hitting $75.43. 5,087,446 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $76.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

