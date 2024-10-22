Waldron Private Wealth LLC Has $48.12 Million Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Posted by on Oct 22nd, 2024

Waldron Private Wealth LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYMFree Report) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 375,322 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,208 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises approximately 2.0% of Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Waldron Private Wealth LLC owned about 0.08% of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF worth $48,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VYM. Chris Bulman Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cultivar Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter worth $44,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of VYM traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $130.06. The stock had a trading volume of 538,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 907,310. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $98.40 and a 12 month high of $131.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.97. The company has a market capitalization of $58.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.