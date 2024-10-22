Waldron Private Wealth LLC Has $48.12 Million Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 375,322 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,208 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises approximately 2.0% of Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Waldron Private Wealth LLC owned about 0.08% of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF worth $48,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VYM. Chris Bulman Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cultivar Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter worth $44,000.

Shares of VYM traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $130.06. The stock had a trading volume of 538,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 907,310. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $98.40 and a 12 month high of $131.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.97. The company has a market capitalization of $58.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

