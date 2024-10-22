Waldron Private Wealth LLC Purchases 95 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,343 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $5,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Amgen by 547.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,005,269 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,991,738,000 after buying an additional 5,923,915 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Amgen by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,088,210 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $14,809,720,000 after acquiring an additional 3,045,657 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Amgen by 137.1% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,381,133 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $676,984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377,007 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 28,684.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 833,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $236,924,000 after purchasing an additional 830,405 shares during the period. Finally, Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 9,058.1% during the second quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 756,460 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $223,897,000 after buying an additional 748,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on AMGN shares. Robert W. Baird restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Amgen from $381.00 to $383.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Dbs Bank raised shares of Amgen to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Amgen from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Amgen from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Amgen currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $332.55.

Amgen Price Performance

Amgen stock traded up $2.74 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $319.48. 901,481 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,435,656. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.64. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $249.70 and a twelve month high of $346.85. The company has a market cap of $171.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $326.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $312.76.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical research company reported $4.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.01 by ($0.04). Amgen had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 161.72%. The business had revenue of $8.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.00 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 19.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.57%.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

