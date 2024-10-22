Waldron Private Wealth LLC Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI – Free Report) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 642 shares during the quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $1,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VNQI. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 80.4% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 135.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Price Performance

VNQI traded down $0.25 on Tuesday, hitting $44.33. The company had a trading volume of 150,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,338. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.82. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 0.76. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $36.58 and a 1-year high of $47.63.

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Profile

The Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (VNQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global x United States Property index, a market-cap-weighted index of non-US real estate investment trusts. VNQI was launched on Nov 1, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

