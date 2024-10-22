Waldron Private Wealth LLC Sells 170 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $2,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eastern Bank purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $269,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6.6% during the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 1,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,793,000 after buying an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VGT traded up $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $607.05. The company had a trading volume of 338,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 462,401. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $397.76 and a 12-month high of $610.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $575.88 and its 200 day moving average is $556.40. The stock has a market cap of $76.44 billion, a PE ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.