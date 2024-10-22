Wanchain Tops 24 Hour Volume of $1.46 Million (WAN)

Wanchain (WAN) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 22nd. One Wanchain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000274 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Wanchain has traded 2.3% lower against the dollar. Wanchain has a market capitalization of $36.41 million and approximately $1.46 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Wanchain alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.73 or 0.00041333 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00006970 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.92 or 0.00011805 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0770 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00007082 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002029 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00003667 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Wanchain Profile

WAN uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 198,310,620 coins. The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Wanchain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain (WAN) is a cryptocurrency enabling cross-chain transactions. It fosters interoperability between blockchain networks, creating a decentralized financial infrastructure. WAN is used for staking, transaction fees, governance, and cross-chain exchanges. Jack Lu and a team of developers created Wanchain.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wanchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wanchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wanchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wanchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.