Winch Advisory Services LLC Sells 1,537 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Winch Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 14.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,976 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,537 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the second quarter worth $28,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Gleason Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on MDT. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Medtronic from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Citigroup raised their target price on Medtronic from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Truist Financial raised their target price on Medtronic from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Medtronic from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Medtronic from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $98.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Medtronic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.36.

Medtronic Price Performance

NYSE:MDT opened at $91.05 on Tuesday. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $68.84 and a 52 week high of $92.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.75 billion, a PE ratio of 33.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $88.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.63.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.03. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 12.06%. The firm had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.82%.

Medtronic Profile



Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Further Reading

