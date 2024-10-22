Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. Grows Position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,758 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 2.3% of Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $10,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 42.1% in the third quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,601,000 after buying an additional 13,870 shares during the last quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $602,000. Vicus Capital acquired a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $586,000. Surience Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,335,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $3,977,000.

Get iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $117.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,167,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,576,502. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $118.97 and its 200 day moving average is $116.63. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $111.81 and a 1-year high of $120.33.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.3197 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

(Free Report)

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.